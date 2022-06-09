COVID

Mass. reports 1,989 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

The state also reported 505 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, June 9, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,989

Total confirmed cases: 1,736,088

Newly reported deaths: 17

Total confirmed deaths: 19,531

Newly reported tests: 39,584

Total tests: 45,455,373

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.38%

Hospitalized patients: 505

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 313

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 169

ICU patients: 49

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.