Mass. reports 1,989 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 1,989
Total confirmed cases: 1,736,088
Newly reported deaths: 17
Total confirmed deaths: 19,531
Newly reported tests: 39,584
Total tests: 45,455,373
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.38%
Hospitalized patients: 505
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 313
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 169
ICU patients: 49
Intubated patients: 15
