Mass. reports 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 2,050
Total confirmed cases: 1,738,138
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 19,538
Newly reported tests: 35,543
Total tests: 45,490,916
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.53%
Hospitalized patients: 533
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 339
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 172
ICU patients: 54
Intubated patients: 18
