Mass. reports 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 533 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, June 10, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 2,050

Total confirmed cases: 1,738,138

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 19,538

Newly reported tests: 35,543

Total tests: 45,490,916

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.53%

Hospitalized patients: 533

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 339

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 172

ICU patients: 54

Intubated patients: 18

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.