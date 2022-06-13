Mass. reports 4,002 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 6 new deaths from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 4,002 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,742,140
Newly reported deaths: 13 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,551
Newly reported tests: 78,171
Total tests: 45,569,087
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.61%
Hospitalized patients: 550
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 351
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 182
ICU patients: 50
Intubated patients: 14
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
