COVID

Mass. reports 4,002 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 6 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 550 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, June 13, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 4,002 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,742,140

Newly reported deaths: 13 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,551

Newly reported tests: 78,171

Total tests: 45,569,087

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.61%

Hospitalized patients: 550

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 351

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 182

ICU patients: 50

Intubated patients: 14

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.