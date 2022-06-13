COVID Massachusetts to distribute 2 million COVID-19 tests The free tests are being distributed on a rolling basis over the next two weeks. A volunteer hands out free COVID-19 at-home test kits in Chelsea. Allison Dinner / Bloomberg





BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is distributing another 2 million COVID-19 free testing kits this week, state health officials said Monday.

The tests will be sent to the 264 municipalities across the state that requested them, and officials in those cities and towns will then determine how to distribute them among residents.

The tests are among the nearly 30 million rapid antigen tests secured by the state for residents and a range of organizations in the education, health, human services, correctional, and senior housing sectors.

“The administration remains committed to providing our residents with the tools to manage COVID-19 and testing is one key tool to combat the spread of COVID-19” Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said in a statement. “We will continue our aggressive efforts to provide these crucial tools, to ensure the safety and health of Massachusetts residents.”

More than 84% of eligible state residents are fully vaccinated and more than half of adults are boosted, official said.

The tests are being distributed on a rolling basis over the next two weeks.

The state Department of Public Health recommends continued observation of COVID-19 protocols, including staying up to date on vaccinations, testing, and treatment after a positive test.