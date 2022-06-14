COVID

Mass. reports 1,368 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 22 new death over 3 days

The state also reported 522 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,368 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,743,508

Newly reported deaths: 22 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,573

Newly reported tests: 20,830

Total tests: 45,589,917

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.92%

Hospitalized patients: 522

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 322

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 168

ICU patients: 36

Intubated patients: 9

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.