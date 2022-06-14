Mass. reports 1,368 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 22 new death over 3 days

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,368 (from Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,743,508
Newly reported deaths: 22 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,573
Newly reported tests: 20,830
Total tests: 45,589,917
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.92%
Hospitalized patients: 522
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 322
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 168
ICU patients: 36
Intubated patients: 9
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
