COVID Fauci tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Shawn Thew/Pool Photo via AP, File) The Associated Press





Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response through two White House administrations, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 81-year-old Fauci, who is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots, was experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms, according to a statement Wednesday from the National Institutes of Health.

Fauci has not recently been in close contact with President Joe Biden or other senior government officials. He tested positive on a rapid antigen test. He is following public health guidelines and his doctor’s advice, and will return to work at the NIH when he tests negative, according to the statement.

Advertisement:

Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leading member of the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

Earlier this week, U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for the virus. It was the second time Becerra had come down with symptoms and tested positive.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Tell us about your COVID-19 vaccination status What’s your COVID-19 booster status? (Required) I’m vaccinated against COVID-19, but not boosted. I’m vaccinated and have received at least one booster. I’m not vaccinated against COVID-19. Other

If you are vaccinated, will you continue getting booster shots as recommended by the CDC? (Required) Yes, I’ll continue to get boosted. No, I won’t get booster shots in the future. Other

If you have not gotten, or do not plan to get, all the shots you're eligible for, why not? Tell us the reasoning behind your approach to your vaccination status. Name Your full name will NOT be published without your permission. Neighborhood/Town Your neighborhood/town may be published. What are your preferred pronouns? He/Him She/Her They/Them Other

Please select your preferred pronoun so we may correctly refer to your response in an article. Email or phone Please enter an email address and/or phone number that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.