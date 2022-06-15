Mass. reports 1,543 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,543
Total confirmed cases: 1,745,051
Newly reported deaths: 13
Total confirmed deaths: 19,586
Newly reported tests: 34,772
Total tests: 45,624,689
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.71%
Hospitalized patients: 510
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 302
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 161
ICU patients: 44
Intubated patients: 13
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
