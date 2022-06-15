COVID

Mass. reports 1,543 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new deaths

The state also reported 510 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,543

Total confirmed cases: 1,745,051

Newly reported deaths: 13

Total confirmed deaths: 19,586

Newly reported tests: 34,772

Total tests: 45,624,689

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.71%

Hospitalized patients: 510

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 302

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 161

ICU patients: 44

Intubated patients: 13

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.