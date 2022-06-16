COVID

Mass. reports 1,662 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The state also reported 478 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, June 16, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,662

Total confirmed cases: 1,746,713

Newly reported deaths: 7

Total confirmed deaths: 19,593

Newly reported tests: 37,359

Total tests: 45,662,048

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.54%

Hospitalized patients: 478

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 282

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 153

ICU patients: 40

Intubated patients: 11

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.