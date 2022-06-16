Mass. reports 1,662 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,662
Total confirmed cases: 1,746,713
Newly reported deaths: 7
Total confirmed deaths: 19,593
Newly reported tests: 37,359
Total tests: 45,662,048
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.54%
Hospitalized patients: 478
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 282
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 153
ICU patients: 40
Intubated patients: 11
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
