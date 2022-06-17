COVID

Mass. reports 1,563 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

The state also reported 457 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, June 17, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 1,563

Total confirmed cases: 1,748,276

Newly reported deaths: 8

Total confirmed deaths: 19,601

Newly reported tests: 34,034

Total tests: 45,696,082

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.62%

Hospitalized patients: 457

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 255

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 143

ICU patients: 34

Intubated patients: 14

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.