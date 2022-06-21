Mass. reports 4,066 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days, as well as 15 new deaths from Friday

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 4,066 (from Friday-Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,752,342
Newly reported deaths: 15 (from Friday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,616
Newly reported tests: 80,705
Total tests: 45,776,787
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.39%
Hospitalized patients: 469
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 274
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 130
ICU patients: 53
Intubated patients: 16
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
