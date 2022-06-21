COVID

Mass. reports 4,066 new COVID-19 cases over 4 days, as well as 15 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 469 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 4,066 (from Friday-Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,752,342

Newly reported deaths: 15 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,616

Newly reported tests: 80,705

Total tests: 45,776,787

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.39%

Hospitalized patients: 469

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 274

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 130

ICU patients: 53

Intubated patients: 16

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.