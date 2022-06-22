Mass. reports 1,636 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,636
Total confirmed cases: 1,753,978
Newly reported deaths: 35
Total confirmed deaths: 19,651
Newly reported tests: 32,554
Total tests: 45,809,341
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.52%
Hospitalized patients: 458
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 277
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 136
ICU patients: 28
Intubated patients: 14
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
