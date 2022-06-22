COVID

Mass. reports 1,636 new COVID-19 cases, 35 new deaths

The state also reported 458 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,636

Total confirmed cases: 1,753,978

Newly reported deaths: 35

Total confirmed deaths: 19,651

Newly reported tests: 32,554

Total tests: 45,809,341

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.52%

Hospitalized patients: 458

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 277

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 136

ICU patients: 28

Intubated patients: 14

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.