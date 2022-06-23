COVID

Mass. reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

The state also reported 459 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, June 23, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,700

Total confirmed cases: 1,755,678

Newly reported deaths: 6

Total confirmed deaths: 19,657

Newly reported tests: 35,022

Total tests: 45,844,363

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.53%

Hospitalized patients: 459

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 279

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 143

ICU patients: 33

Intubated patients: 17

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.