Mass. reports 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 6 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 1,700
Total confirmed cases: 1,755,678
Newly reported deaths: 6
Total confirmed deaths: 19,657
Newly reported tests: 35,022
Total tests: 45,844,363
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.53%
Hospitalized patients: 459
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 279
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 143
ICU patients: 33
Intubated patients: 17
