Mass. reports 1,727 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

The state also reported 481 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, June 24, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 1,727

Total confirmed cases: 1,757,405

Newly reported deaths: 10

Total confirmed deaths: 19,667

Newly reported tests: 36,186

Total tests: 45,880,549

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.78%

Hospitalized patients: 481

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 289

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 146

ICU patients: 38

Intubated patients: 9

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.