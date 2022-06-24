Mass. reports 1,727 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,727
Total confirmed cases: 1,757,405
Newly reported deaths: 10
Total confirmed deaths: 19,667
Newly reported tests: 36,186
Total tests: 45,880,549
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.78%
Hospitalized patients: 481
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 289
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 146
ICU patients: 38
Intubated patients: 9
MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
