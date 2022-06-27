COVID

Mass. reports 3,491 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days, as well as 9 new deaths from Friday

The state also reported 482 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Monday, June 27, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 3,491 (includes 3 days, Friday-Sunday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,760,896

Newly reported deaths: 9 (from Friday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,676

Newly reported tests: 68,226

Total tests: 45,948,775

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.37%

Hospitalized patients: 482

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 303

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 138

ICU patients: 41

Intubated patients: 9

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.