Mass. reports 1,319 new COVID-19 cases from Monday, as well as 8 new death over 3 days

The state also reported 501 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,319 (from Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,762,215

Newly reported deaths: 8 (includes 3 days, Saturday-Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,684

Newly reported tests: 18,745

Total tests: 45,967,520

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.63%

Hospitalized patients: 501

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 308

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 144

ICU patients: 43

Intubated patients: 19

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.