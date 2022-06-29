Mass. reports 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 1,529
Total confirmed cases: 1,763,744
Newly reported deaths: 17
Total confirmed deaths: 19,701
Newly reported tests: 32,194
Total tests: 45,999,714
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.74%
Hospitalized patients: 498
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 300
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 150
ICU patients: 45
Intubated patients: 15
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.