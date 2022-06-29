COVID

Mass. reports 1,529 new COVID-19 cases, 17 new deaths

The state also reported 498 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,529

Total confirmed cases: 1,763,744

Newly reported deaths: 17

Total confirmed deaths: 19,701

Newly reported tests: 32,194

Total tests: 45,999,714

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.74%

Hospitalized patients: 498

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 300

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 150

ICU patients: 45

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.