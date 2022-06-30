COVID

Mass. reports 1,915 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

The state also reported 491 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, June 30, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,915

Total confirmed cases: 1,765,659

Newly reported deaths: 8

Total confirmed deaths: 19,709

Newly reported tests: 34,925

Total tests: 46,034,639

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.85%

Hospitalized patients: 491

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 313

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 147

ICU patients: 48

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.