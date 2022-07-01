COVID

Mass. reports 1,678 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths

The state also reported 486 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, July 1, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 1,678

Total confirmed cases: 1,767,337

Newly reported deaths: 8

Total confirmed deaths: 19,717

Newly reported tests: 29,923

Total tests: 46,064,562

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.22%

Hospitalized patients: 486

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 313

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 158

ICU patients: 43

Intubated patients: 10

MA DPH COVID-19 Dashboard by Rosemary Ford on Scribd

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.