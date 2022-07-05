Mass. reports 4,090 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths over 4 days

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Newly reported cases: 4,090 (Friday – Monday)
Total confirmed cases: 1,771,427
Newly reported deaths: 15 (Friday – Monday)
Total confirmed deaths: 19,732
Newly reported tests: 58,235
Total tests: 46,122,797
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.66%
Hospitalized patients: 509
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 301
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 150
ICU patients: 45
Intubated patients: 15
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.