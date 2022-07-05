COVID

Mass. reports 4,090 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new deaths over 4 days

The state also reported 509 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 4,090 (Friday – Monday)

Total confirmed cases: 1,771,427

Newly reported deaths: 15 (Friday – Monday)

Total confirmed deaths: 19,732

Newly reported tests: 58,235

Total tests: 46,122,797

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.66%

Hospitalized patients: 509

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 301

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 150

ICU patients: 45

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.