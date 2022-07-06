Mass. reports 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,115
Total confirmed cases: 1,772,542
Newly reported deaths: 18
Total confirmed deaths: 19,750
Newly reported tests: 15,662
Total tests: 46,138,459
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.09%
Hospitalized patients: 518
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 324
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 140
ICU patients: 44
Intubated patients: 15
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
