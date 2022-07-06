COVID

Mass. reports 1,115 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths

The state also reported 518 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,115

Total confirmed cases: 1,772,542

Newly reported deaths: 18

Total confirmed deaths: 19,750

Newly reported tests: 15,662

Total tests: 46,138,459

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.09%

Hospitalized patients: 518

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 324

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 140

ICU patients: 44

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.