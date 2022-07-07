Mass. reports 1,699 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths

Newsletter Signup
Newly reported cases: 1,699
Total confirmed cases: 1,774,241
Newly reported deaths: 18
Total confirmed deaths: 19,768
Newly reported tests: 26,377
Total tests: 46,164,836
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.29%
Hospitalized patients: 526
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 338
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 149
ICU patients: 45
Intubated patients: 13
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
