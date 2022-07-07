COVID

Mass. reports 1,699 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths

The state also reported 526 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Thursday, July 7, 2022.

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Newly reported cases: 1,699

Total confirmed cases: 1,774,241

Newly reported deaths: 18

Total confirmed deaths: 19,768

Newly reported tests: 26,377

Total tests: 46,164,836

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.29%

Hospitalized patients: 526

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 338

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 149

ICU patients: 45

Intubated patients: 13

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.