Mass. reports 1,850 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths

Newly reported cases: 1,850
Total confirmed cases: 1,776,091
Newly reported deaths: 19
Total confirmed deaths: 19,787
Newly reported tests: 26,969
Total tests: 46,191,532
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.87%
Hospitalized patients: 503
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 324
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 142
ICU patients: 45
Intubated patients: 12
