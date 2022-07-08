COVID

Mass. reports 1,850 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new deaths

The state also reported 503 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the data reported Friday, July 8, 2022.

By Rosemary Ford

Newly reported cases: 1,850

Total confirmed cases: 1,776,091

Newly reported deaths: 19

Total confirmed deaths: 19,787

Newly reported tests: 26,969

Total tests: 46,191,532

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.87%

Hospitalized patients: 503

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 324

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 142

ICU patients: 45

Intubated patients: 12

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.