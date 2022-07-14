COVID Mass. reports 7,096 cases and 31 deaths over 6 days The state also reported 552 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here's the weekly data report from Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents six days of data from Friday, July 8 through Thursday, July 14.

Newly reported cases: 7,096

Total confirmed cases: 1,783,187

Newly reported deaths: 31

Total confirmed deaths: 19,818

Newly reported tests: 96,456

Total tests: 46,287,988

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.87%

Hospitalized patients: 552

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 353

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 165

ICU patients: 46

Intubated patients: 12

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.