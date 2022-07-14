Mass. reports 7,096 cases and 31 deaths over 6 days

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents six days of data from Friday, July 8 through Thursday, July 14.
Newly reported cases: 7,096
Total confirmed cases: 1,783,187
Newly reported deaths: 31
Total confirmed deaths: 19,818
Newly reported tests: 96,456
Total tests: 46,287,988
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.87%
Hospitalized patients: 552
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 353
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 165
ICU patients: 46
Intubated patients: 12
