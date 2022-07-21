Mass. reports 10,250 cases and 42 deaths over 6 days, as 7-day average positivity jumps above 8%

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents six days of data from Friday, July 8 through Thursday, July 14.
Newly reported cases: 10,250
Total confirmed cases: 1,793,437
Newly reported deaths: 42
Total confirmed deaths: 19,860
Newly reported tests: 135,653
Total tests: 46,423,641
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.17%
Hospitalized patients: 589
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 348
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 189
ICU patients: 52
Intubated patients: 20
Ma Dph Covid-19 Dashboard by Rami Abou-Sabe
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
