COVID Mass. reports 9,954 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths over 7 days The seven-day average of positive test results decreased from 8.17% to 8.09%. Here's the weekly data report from Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data dating back to Thursday, July 21.

Newly reported cases: 9,954

Total confirmed cases: 1,803,391

Newly reported deaths: 38

Total confirmed deaths: 19,898

Newly reported tests: 135,460

Total tests: 46,559,101

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.09%

Hospitalized patients: 616

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 372

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 171

ICU patients: 48

Intubated patients: 19

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.