Mass. reports 9,954 COVID-19 cases and 38 deaths over 7 days

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data dating back to Thursday, July 21.
Newly reported cases: 9,954
Total confirmed cases: 1,803,391
Newly reported deaths: 38
Total confirmed deaths: 19,898
Newly reported tests: 135,460
Total tests: 46,559,101
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.09%
Hospitalized patients: 616
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 372
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 171
ICU patients: 48
Intubated patients: 19
