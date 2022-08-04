COVID Mass. reports 9,646 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths over 7 days The seven-day average of positive test results decreased from 8.09% to 7.97%. Here's the weekly data report from Thursday, August 4, 2022.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, July 28.

Newly reported cases: 9,646

Total confirmed cases: 1,813,037

Newly reported deaths: 41

Total confirmed deaths: 19,939

Newly reported tests: 133,419

Total tests: 46,692,520

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.97%

Hospitalized patients: 560

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 334

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 144

ICU patients: 57

Intubated patients: 15

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.