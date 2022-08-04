Mass. reports 9,646 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths over 7 days

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, July 28.
Newly reported cases: 9,646
Total confirmed cases: 1,813,037
Newly reported deaths: 41
Total confirmed deaths: 19,939
Newly reported tests: 133,419
Total tests: 46,692,520
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.97%
Hospitalized patients: 560
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 334
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 144
ICU patients: 57
Intubated patients: 15
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.