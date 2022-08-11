COVID Mass. reports 8,950 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths as 7-day average ticks up The seven-day average of positive test results increased from 7.97% to 8.05%. Here's the weekly data report from Thursday, August 11, 2022.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, August 4.

Newly reported cases: 8,950

Total confirmed cases: 1,821,987

Newly reported deaths: 39

Total confirmed deaths: 19,978

Newly reported tests: 122,739

Total tests: 46,815,259

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.05%

Hospitalized patients: 560

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 323

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 144

ICU patients: 57

Intubated patients: 12

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.