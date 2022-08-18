COVID Mass. reports 8,224 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths as 7-day average dips The seven-day average of positive test results decreased from 7.97% to 7.84%. Here's the weekly data report from Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, August 11.

Newly reported cases: 8,224

Total confirmed cases: 1,830,211

Newly reported deaths: 47

Total confirmed deaths: 20,025

Newly reported tests: 117,195

Total tests: 46,932,454

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.84%

Hospitalized patients: 582

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 342

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 176

ICU patients: 64

Intubated patients: 24

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.