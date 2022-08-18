Mass. reports 8,224 COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths as 7-day average dips

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, August 11.
Newly reported cases: 8,224
Total confirmed cases: 1,830,211
Newly reported deaths: 47
Total confirmed deaths: 20,025
Newly reported tests: 117,195
Total tests: 46,932,454
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.84%
Hospitalized patients: 582
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 342
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 176
ICU patients: 64
Intubated patients: 24
