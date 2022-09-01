COVID Mass. reports 7,790 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations and deaths jump Deaths increased from 38 to 49, and hospitalizations increased from 587 to 606. The number of hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated jumped from 335 to 382.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, August 25.

Newly reported cases: 7,790

Total confirmed cases: 1,845,953

Newly reported deaths: 49

Total confirmed deaths: 20,112

Newly reported tests: 109,815

Total tests: 47,155,495

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.61%

Hospitalized patients: 606

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 382

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 199

ICU patients: 56

Intubated patients: 21

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.