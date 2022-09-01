Mass. reports 7,790 COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations and deaths jump

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, August 25.
Newly reported cases: 7,790
Total confirmed cases: 1,845,953
Newly reported deaths: 49
Total confirmed deaths: 20,112
Newly reported tests: 109,815
Total tests: 47,155,495
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.61%
Hospitalized patients: 606
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 382
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 199
ICU patients: 56
Intubated patients: 21
