COVID Mass. reports 6,623 COVID-19 cases and 57 deaths from the past week Deaths increased from 49 to 57, but the seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 7.61% to 7.13%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, September 1.

Newly reported cases: 6,623

Total confirmed cases: 1,852,576

Newly reported deaths: 57

Total confirmed deaths: 20,169

Newly reported tests: 102,127

Total tests: 47,257,622

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.13%

Hospitalized patients: 573

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 347

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 166

ICU patients: 55

Intubated patients: 17

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.