COVID-19 infections on the rise in Mass. as 7,936 cases and 37 deaths reported from the past week

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health will no longer release daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, September 1.
Newly reported cases: 7,936
Total confirmed cases: 1,860,512
Newly reported deaths: 37
Total confirmed deaths: 20,206
Newly reported tests: 125,254
Total tests: 47,382,876
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.32%
Hospitalized patients: 591
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 337
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 182
ICU patients: 48
Intubated patients: 14
