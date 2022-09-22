COVID Mass. reports 9,091 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results increased from 7.32% to 7.48%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, September 15.

Newly reported cases: 9,091

Total confirmed cases: 1,869,603

Newly reported deaths: 45

Total confirmed deaths: 20,251

Newly reported tests: 128,592

Total tests: 47,511,468

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.48%

Hospitalized patients: 590

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 332

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 194

ICU patients: 50

Intubated patients: 11

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.