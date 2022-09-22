Mass. reports 9,091 COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, September 15.
Newly reported cases: 9,091
Total confirmed cases: 1,869,603
Newly reported deaths: 45
Total confirmed deaths: 20,251
Newly reported tests: 128,592
Total tests: 47,511,468
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.48%
Hospitalized patients: 590
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 332
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 194
ICU patients: 50
Intubated patients: 11
