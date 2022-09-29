COVID Mass. reports 9,047 COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results increased from 7.48% to 7.71%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, September 22.

Newly reported cases: 9,047

Total confirmed cases: 1,878,650

Newly reported deaths: 41

Total confirmed deaths: 20,292

Newly reported tests: 125,275

Total tests: 47,636,743

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.71%

Hospitalized patients: 694

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 449

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 245

ICU patients: 48

Intubated patients: 13

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.