Mass. reports 8,480 COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths from the past week

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, September 29.
Newly reported cases: 8,480
Total confirmed cases: 1,887,130
Newly reported deaths: 49
Total confirmed deaths: 20,341
Newly reported tests: 118,545
Total tests: 47,755,288
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.76%
Hospitalized patients: 758
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 449
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 227
ICU patients: 72
Intubated patients: 22
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
