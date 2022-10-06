COVID Mass. reports 8,480 COVID-19 cases and 49 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results increased from 7.71% to 7.76%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, September 29.

Newly reported cases: 8,480

Total confirmed cases: 1,887,130

Newly reported deaths: 49

Total confirmed deaths: 20,341

Newly reported tests: 118,545

Total tests: 47,755,288

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.76%

Hospitalized patients: 758

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 449

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 227

ICU patients: 72

Intubated patients: 22

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.