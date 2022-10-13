COVID Mass. reports 7,865 COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results jumped from 7.76% to 8.60%. Deaths also jumped from 49 to 60.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, October 6.

Newly reported cases: 7,865

Total confirmed cases: 1,894,995

Newly reported deaths: 60

Total confirmed deaths: 20,401

Newly reported tests: 105,172

Total tests: 47,860,460

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.60%

Hospitalized patients: 856

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 554

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 293

ICU patients: 70

Intubated patients: 27

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.