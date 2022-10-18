COVID Attorney general’s office trying to get back $15 million spent on pandemic masks that never arrived Massachusetts ultimately received the hand sanitizer it ordered, as well as an $18,000 “donation” from the company. N-95 masks. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

After receiving more than $15 million to supply Massachusetts with masks at the start of the pandemic, a company allegedly bought the masks with state funds and never delivered them, according to the attorney general’s office.

In court documents filed Monday, Attorney General Maura Healey’s office said it is investigating USiDG LLC, which was incorporated in Wyoming on March 16, 2020 — just days after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency.

Later that month, Massachusetts put in two emergency orders with New Jersey-based IDDC Global Brands LLC for a total of eight million masks and 30,000 bottles of hand sanitizer, according to court documents. Unknown to the state, the company arranged for USiDG to provide the masks.

Advertisement:

The state was later made aware of “multiple performance issues” with the contracts and canceled them, demanding that the money be returned, according to the filing.

However, the AG’s office alleges that USiDG instead used Massachusetts’ money to buy seven million masks from Chinese manufacturers.

Massachusetts ultimately received the hand sanitizer it ordered, as well as an $18,000 “donation” from USiDG. The company told the AG’s office that it “sold a portion of the masks and wished to donate the proceeds of that sale to the Commonwealth,” according to court documents.

The state has requested documents pertaining to USiDG’s organizational structure and mask and hand sanitizer sales, among other documents. Boston.com has reached out to Healey’s office for comment on the investigation.

While the court filings focus on USiDG, the AG’s office wrote in one document that it is also investigating other entities and individuals regarding the orders.