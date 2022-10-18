COVID Harvard announces new bivalent COVID booster requirement Are other Mass. schools soon to follow? The campus of Harvard University in Cambridge. Kayana Szymczak/The New York Times

Harvard will require the new bivalent COVID-19 booster for students, the school announced Monday.

All students who plan to be on campus from January onward must receive the new booster “to ensure they are up-to-date,” the school said on its website. To get the shot, students must have a minimum of two months since their last COVID booster. Medical and religious exemptions still apply.

Harvard University Health Services will offer the booster, which targets strains of the omicron variant, by appointment only. Students can schedule their shot here.

Harvard is the first Boston-area school to require the new booster, which became available Sept. 2. Other schools, such as Boston College, are offering the booster, but have not yet put a regulation in place.

According to Inside Higher Ed, fewer than 20 schools across the country have mandated the bivalent booster for their students.