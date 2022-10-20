COVID Mass. reports 7,408 COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 8.60% to 7.31%. Deaths also jumped from 49 to 60.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, October 13.

Newly reported cases: 7,408

Total confirmed cases: 1,902,403

Newly reported deaths: 58

Total confirmed deaths: 20,459

Newly reported tests: 115,032

Total tests: 47,975,492

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.31%

Hospitalized patients: 868

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 539

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 253

ICU patients: 85

Intubated patients: 34

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.