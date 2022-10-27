COVID Mass. reports 7,318 COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 7.31% to 6.51%, but deaths jumped from 58 to 86.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, October 20.

Newly reported cases: 7,318

Total confirmed cases: 1,909,721

Newly reported deaths: 86

Total confirmed deaths: 20,545

Newly reported tests: 118,701

Total tests: 48,094,193

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.51%

Hospitalized patients: 764

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 488

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 239

ICU patients: 61

Intubated patients: 23

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.