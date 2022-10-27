Mass. reports 7,318 COVID-19 cases and 86 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, October 20.
Newly reported cases: 7,318
Total confirmed cases: 1,909,721
Newly reported deaths: 86
Total confirmed deaths: 20,545
Newly reported tests: 118,701
Total tests: 48,094,193
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 6.51%
Hospitalized patients: 764
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 488
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 239
ICU patients: 61
Intubated patients: 23
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
