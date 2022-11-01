COVID Here’s which colleges and universities are requiring the bivalent COVID-19 booster The vaccine requirements of 30 colleges and universities located in the Boston metro area vary. Tufts University in Medford was the first to require the bivalent booster in a message to students Sept. 16. Emily Zilm for Tufts University

Pandemic precautions are still a factor for some colleges and universities, but vaccine and booster requirements vary from school to school.

The updated “bivalent” booster shot targeted at omicron variants was introduced Sept. 2. Only two Boston-area universities are requiring the newest shot, while others are recommending it to students and faculty.

Here are the COVID-19 vaccine requirements of 30 colleges and universities located in the Boston metro area as of Nov. 1.

Bivalent booster and vaccine required

Bivalent booster recommended, at least one booster and vaccine required

The following schools do not require the bivalent booster, but have issued a statement encouraging students to get it:

At least one booster and vaccine required

The following schools require the COVID-19 vaccine and a corresponding booster shot in their most recent advisory:

Vaccine required

The following schools require both shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, but do not currently have a booster requirement:

Vaccine encouraged

The following schools do not require the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 not included in immunization requirements

The following schools do not have information about the COVID-19 vaccine publicly available:

