COVID Mass. reports 5,569 COVID-19 cases and 69 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 6.51% to 5.90%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, October 27.

Newly reported cases: 5,569

Total confirmed cases: 1,915,290

Newly reported deaths: 69

Total confirmed deaths: 20,614

Newly reported tests: 104,920

Total tests: 48,199,113

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.90%

Hospitalized patients: 634

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 397

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 179

ICU patients: 56

Intubated patients: 24

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.