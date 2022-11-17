COVID Mass. reports 4,497 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 5.80% to 5.44%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, November 10.

Newly reported cases: 4,497

Total confirmed cases: 1,925,311

Newly reported deaths: 72

Total confirmed deaths: 20,769

Newly reported tests: 94,492

Total tests: 48,397,615

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.44%

Hospitalized patients: 562

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 372

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 147

ICU patients: 45

Intubated patients: 8

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.