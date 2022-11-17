Mass. reports 4,497 COVID-19 cases and 72 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, November 10.
Newly reported cases: 4,497
Total confirmed cases: 1,925,311
Newly reported deaths: 72
Total confirmed deaths: 20,769
Newly reported tests: 94,492
Total tests: 48,397,615
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.44%
Hospitalized patients: 562
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 372
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 147
ICU patients: 45
Intubated patients: 8
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
