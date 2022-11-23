COVID Mass. reports 4,425 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths from the past six days The seven-day average of positive test results climbed from 5.44% to 5.59%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents six days of data beginning Thursday, November 17.

Newly reported cases: 4,425

Total confirmed cases: 1,929,736

Newly reported deaths: 64

Total confirmed deaths: 20,833

Newly reported tests: 90,184

Total tests: 48,487,799

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.59%

Hospitalized patients: 562

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 370

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 179

ICU patients: 64

Intubated patients: 18

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.