Mass. reports 4,425 COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths from the past six days

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents six days of data beginning Thursday, November 17.
Newly reported cases: 4,425
Total confirmed cases: 1,929,736
Newly reported deaths: 64
Total confirmed deaths: 20,833
Newly reported tests: 90,184
Total tests: 48,487,799
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 5.59%
Hospitalized patients: 562
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 370
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 179
ICU patients: 64
Intubated patients: 18
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.