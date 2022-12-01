COVID Mass. reports 5,068 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results jumped from 5.59% to 7.14%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, November 10.

Newly reported cases: 5,068

Total confirmed cases: 1,934,804

Newly reported deaths: 63

Total confirmed deaths: 20,896

Newly reported tests: 81,598

Total tests: 48,569,397

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.14%

Hospitalized patients: 650

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 422

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 215

ICU patients: 72

Intubated patients: 28

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.