Mass. reports 5,068 COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths from the past week

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, November 10.
Newly reported cases: 5,068
Total confirmed cases: 1,934,804
Newly reported deaths: 63
Total confirmed deaths: 20,896
Newly reported tests: 81,598
Total tests: 48,569,397
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 7.14%
Hospitalized patients: 650
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 422
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 215
ICU patients: 72
Intubated patients: 28
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
