COVID ‘Even worse today’: COVID-19 wastewater levels increasing as state sees jump in percent positivity “Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.” Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

It appears COVID-19 is on the upswing again in Massachusetts following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The latest report from the state’s Department of Public Health representing data on virus activity for the last seven days showed that the percent positivity rate, the seven-day average of positive coronavirus tests performed, jumped to 7.14 percent, up from 5.59 percent in the previous week. The state reported 5,068 new cases, up from the 4,425 reported from the previous seven days.

The number of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 also increased, rising to 650 from 562. Those in the ICU number 72, compared to 64 in the previous week. The number of intubated patients also jumped to 28 from 18.

Alongside the state’s data, levels of COVID-19 in Boston-area wastewater are also on the rise, surging almost 90 percent in the last two weeks, according to the Boston Herald.

Levels of the virus in area wastewater have been used as an early indicator of COVID-19 spread in the community throughout the pandemic.

According to the Herald, the seven-day average of COVID-19 levels for the southern region of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is up 88 percent since mid-November, while the areas north of Boston have seen a 94 percent jump in the last two weeks.

The spiking wastewater levels are prompting some public health experts to urge area officials to take action by requiring masking in schools.

“Massachusetts has an uptick in COVID after the holiday,” Julia Raifman, a professor at Boston University’s School of Public Health, wrote on Twitter. “Community leaders & experts anticipated this surge & asked for a 2 week mask policy in schools after the break. What happens next is a policy choice. I’m hopeful we will choose to reduce harms & inequities.”

She noted that more than 150 experts signed on to a plan recommending COVID-19 mitigation measures, like supporting testing and requiring masks at the start of surges.

Viewing the latest wastewater data for the Boston area on Thursday, Raifman urged individuals to take mitigation steps themselves.

“The wastewater data look even worse today,” she wrote. “We can still avert many inequitable harms with policy action. Lead on masking for yourselves and each other this holiday season.”

Since the Thanksgiving holiday, the Boston Public Health Commission has been urging individuals to both test to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to stay up-to-date with vaccinations to protect against the virus.