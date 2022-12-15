COVID Mass. reports 8,391 COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results jumped from 7.85% to 8.68%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 8.

Newly reported cases: 8.68%

Total confirmed cases: 1,950,694

Newly reported deaths: 81

Total confirmed deaths: 21,053

Newly reported tests: 104,031

Total tests: 48,776,236

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.68%

Hospitalized patients: 856

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 526

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 255

ICU patients: 91

Intubated patients: 30

<p>View an interactive version of the state's dashboard <a href="https://www.mass.gov/info-details/covid-19-response-reporting#covid-19-interactive-data-dashboard-" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">here</a>.</p>