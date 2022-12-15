Mass. reports 8,391 COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths from the past week
The seven-day average of positive test results jumped from 7.85% to 8.68%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 8.
Newly reported cases: 8.68%
Total confirmed cases: 1,950,694
Newly reported deaths: 81
Total confirmed deaths: 21,053
Newly reported tests: 104,031
Total tests: 48,776,236
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 8.68%
Hospitalized patients: 856
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 526
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 255
ICU patients: 91
Intubated patients: 30
