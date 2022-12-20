COVID ‘Exercise caution’: Mass. Medical Society urges use of masks, vaccines for holidays “Taking these actions at this time will help reduce the likelihood of illness and has the potential to improve the strain on our health care system now, during and after the holiday season.” Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

The Massachusetts Medical Society is urging residents to “exercise caution” by using masks and ensuring they and their loved ones are up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots headed into holiday gatherings.

Dr. Ted Calianos, president of the Massachusetts Medical Society, said in a statement on Monday that taking such “proven and effective measures” will help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the flu, and other respiratory viruses that are already “causing serious illness driving a strain on our health care system.”

“COVID-19 is still a serious threat to individual and public health and some patients continue to become very sick after contracting the virus,” his statement read. “We recommend that anyone who hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccine in the last six months — young and old alike — get the updated bivalent vaccine, which is effective in reducing serious illness and death and is available at no cost. We urge anyone with questions about vaccines to speak with their health care provider.”

The Massachusetts Medical Society isn’t the only health entity in the state urging caution around the holidays and raising concerns about the illnesses circulating.

The seven-day average of positive tests for COVID-19 in Massachusetts has been jumping up in recent weeks, and officials in Boston and Cambridge have been offering $75 gift cards for people to get vaccinated against the virus.

Update on the incentive – – -We will be offering a $75 gift card at our BCYF and standing sites for everyone who receives a COVID-19 vaccination/booster.@BCYFcenters @HealthyBoston https://t.co/fjMTyimdR7 — Bisola Ojikutu MD MPH FIDSA (@OjikutuBisola) December 19, 2022

Massachusetts is also among several states in the country facing “very high” levels of flu activity, which has prompted concerns that the influenza activity could overwhelm the state’s health care system, as providers work to provide care for other respiratory illnesses like COVID-19.

Calianos reminded the public that in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s important to get the flu shot.

“Importantly, we strongly recommend that everyone who gathers indoors, whether symptomatic or not, wear high-quality masks that fit appropriately and stay home when not feeling well,” he said. “Taking these actions at this time will help reduce the likelihood of illness and has the potential to improve the strain on our health care system now, during and after the holiday season.”

Last week, in anticipation of the holidays, the Biden administration is once again making some COVID-19 tests available for free to households across the country, part of its efforts to prepare for surges of the virus this winter.