Mass. reports 9,216 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths from the past week

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 15.
Newly reported cases: 9,216
Total confirmed cases: 1,959,910
Newly reported deaths: 96
Total confirmed deaths: 21,149
Newly reported tests: 104,324
Total tests: 48,880,560
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.58%
Hospitalized patients: 908
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 568
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 285
ICU patients: 101
Intubated patients: 38
