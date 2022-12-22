COVID Mass. reports 9,216 COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results continues to climb from 8.68% to 9.58%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 15.

Newly reported cases: 9,216

Total confirmed cases: 1,959,910

Newly reported deaths: 96

Total confirmed deaths: 21,149

Newly reported tests: 104,324

Total tests: 48,880,560

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.58%

Hospitalized patients: 908

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 568

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 285

ICU patients: 101

Intubated patients: 38

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.