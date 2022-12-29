Mass. reports 8,327 COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 22.
Newly reported cases: 8,327
Total confirmed cases: 1,968,237
Newly reported deaths: 113
Total confirmed deaths: 21,262
Newly reported tests: 82,547
Total tests: 48,963,107
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 11.17%
Hospitalized patients: 1,149
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 728
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 361
ICU patients: 105
Intubated patients: 35
