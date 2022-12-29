COVID Mass. reports 8,327 COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results continues to climb from 9.58% to 11.17%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 22.

Newly reported cases: 8,327

Total confirmed cases: 1,968,237

Newly reported deaths: 113

Total confirmed deaths: 21,262

Newly reported tests: 82,547

Total tests: 48,963,107

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 11.17%

Hospitalized patients: 1,149

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 728

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 361

ICU patients: 105

Intubated patients: 35

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.