COVID Mass. reports 10,075 COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths from the past week The seven-day average of positive test results has skyrocketed from 7.85% the first week of December to 13.39%.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 29.

Newly reported cases: 10,075

Total confirmed cases: 1,978,312

Newly reported deaths: 129

Total confirmed deaths: 21,391

Newly reported tests: 80,921

Total tests: 49,044,028

Percent positivity (seven-day average): 13.39%

Hospitalized patients: 1,336

Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 890

Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 437

ICU patients: 127

Intubated patients: 44

View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.