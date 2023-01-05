Mass. reports 10,075 COVID-19 cases and 129 deaths from the past week

Newsletter Signup
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, December 29.
Newly reported cases: 10,075
Total confirmed cases: 1,978,312
Newly reported deaths: 129
Total confirmed deaths: 21,391
Newly reported tests: 80,921
Total tests: 49,044,028
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 13.39%
Hospitalized patients: 1,336
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 890
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 437
ICU patients: 127
Intubated patients: 44
